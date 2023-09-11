Obit – Mr. Dave Johnson

Mr. Dave Johnson of the Difficult Community, a talented leather craftsman and knife maker, was pronounced deceased at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon September 6, 2023 at the age of 78 as the result of an acute myocardial infarction. He was admitted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Mr. Johnson was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. The memorial service will be planned at a later date.

He was born David Arthur Johnson in Cincinnati, in Hamilton County, Ohio on March 9, 1945 and was one of three children, two daughters and a son of the late George Arthur Johnson who died at the age of 66 on June 24, 1983 and Minnie Eloise Lary Johnson who died at the age of 62 on September 6, 1980.

A sister, Susan Johnson Stroud preceded Mr. Johnson in death on October 30, 2022 at the age of 79.

In Chicago, Illinois on September 2, 1967 he was united in marriage to the former Linda Carol Stroud.

They relocated from Ludington, Michigan in 1975 to the Difficult Community and purchased a farm on Defeated Creek Road.

Mr. Johnson was a 1963 graduate of Muskegon High School in Muskegon, Michigan.

He attended college at Michigan State University.

He was a licensed surveyor in both North Carolina and Tennessee and after working for himself for several years he began employment with the Regan-Smith Company in Nashville from which he retired.

Because of his skill as knife maker, he was recognized as a Journeyman Bladesmith by the American Bladesmith Society.

Surviving Dave in addition to Linda, the Mother of his two sons, are Jason Johnson of Seattle, Washington, Matthew Johnson of the Difficult Community; his sister, Mary Calvit Gondella of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Katelyn Johnson and Parker Johnson.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE