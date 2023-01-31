Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/02/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Glenda P. Wilmore Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Glenda P. Wilmore, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of January, 2023. Signed Julie Shari Davenport, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-26-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Phyllis D. Baker, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, as Trustee for Citifinancial, Inc., dated November 24, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006, Document No. 06004449, in Book No. 161, at Page 28; conducted by Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the Said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended. Street Address: 90 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 Parcel Number: 077O E 021.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Phyllis D. Baker Legal Description: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEING A LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE AND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY MAIN STREET; EAST BY BASSWOOD DRIVE; SOUTH BY LANDS OF JAMES AND ERMA BASS AND WEST BY THE LANDS OF FRED BUSH. Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Mattie Pearl Smith to Phyllis D. Baker dated 01/19/2006 recorded on 1/26/2006 in book 142 page 649 in Smith County, state of TN. The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such interested parties may include: Phyllis D. Baker; Internal Revenue Service. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Phyllis D. Baker, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Publication Dates: February 2, 2023, February 9, 2023 and February 16, 2023 Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee 13801 Reese Blvd West Suite 160, Huntersville, NC 28078 (980) 771-0717 15959 – 22758 2-2-3t

Greenbelt Available to Property Owners Beginning January 3rd, Smith County property owners can sign up for Greenbelt. The Agricultural, Forest and Open Land Act of 1976, known as the Greenbelt Law, allows certain land to be taxed on its value based on its present use instead of its market value. There are three types of land which may qualify for greenbelt classification: agricultural (farm), forest and open space land. Most of the property classified under greenbelt is agricultural land, which requires 15 acres to qualify. Farm property must produce an average annual farm income of $1,500. This may include, (farm rent or federal farm support payments). Property may also qualify if you or your parents or spouse have farmed the property for at least 25 years. State law requires the assessor to make sure that only qualified properties benefit from greenbelt. Property owners wishing to qualify their land for greenbelt must apply at the Assessor of Property’s office beginning January 4, 2023 through March 1, 2023. If you have questions please call your Property Assessor at 735-1750 or come by the office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 106, Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 2-2-1t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sandra Joann Hatfield Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Sandra Joann Hatfield, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of January, 2023. Signed Rhonda Blunkall, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 2-2-2t

Substitute Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 16th day of March, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 317, Page 455, Instrument 17000768, ASHLEE HAYNES and DOYLE WILLIAMS conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 441, Page 506, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 10, 2023, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 032 PARCEL: 022.01 LYING AND BEING in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING on the northeast corner of this tract, said corner being the southeast corner of the L. J. Dillehay tract, running with the west margin of Highway No. 25, 264 feet to a stake opposite the northwest corner of the store, thence to the northwest corner of Mrs. Burnell Apple and L. J. Dillehay property and bounded on the West and North by the lands of the late L. J. Dillehay; containing one and one-half (1½) acres, more or less. INCLUDED in the above legal description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is a sell-off of 600 square feet to the State of Tennessee, dated January 12, 1987, of record in Deed Book 109, Page 247, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Ashlee Haynes by Warranty Deed from C. D. Poindexter, dated March 16, 2017, of record in Record Book 317, Page 453, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 228 Peytons Creek Road, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 19, 2023, January 26, 2023, and February 2, 2023. This the 13th day of January, 2023. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 1-19-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Carolyn Faye Hill Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Carolyn Faye Hill, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of January, 2023. Signed Branden Bellar, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-2-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 1st day of November, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 328, Page 477, Instrument 17003085, MICHAEL ROBERTS and wife, JONNA ROBERTS, and BOBBY GLENN ROBERTS conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 441, Page 505, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 10, 2023, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 062 PARCEL: 001.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #2-ROBERTS PROPERTY-39.47 ACRES: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Hogans Creek Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #1 of the Roberts property (39.47 acres as per survey of same date), also being 444.70 feet east of the southeast corner of John H. Etheridge (RB 163, PG 469 and RB 129, PG 349, ROSCT) as you measure along said margin; thence leaving road with line of said Tract #1 North 13 degrees 48 minutes 53 seconds West 600.00 feet to an iron rod; thence North 05 degrees 37 minutes 41 seconds West 572.80 feet to an iron rod; thence North 36 degrees 21 minutes 16 seconds East 774.18 feet to a 6-inch hickory tree; thence with line of Larry Elvis Hunt et al (RB 151, PG 372, ROSCT) South 47 degrees 41 minutes 36 seconds East 238.78 feet to a post; thence South 49 degrees 49 minutes 33 seconds East 203.08 feet to a post; thence South 45 degrees 06 minutes 20 seconds East 168.14 feet to a cedar snag; thence South 48 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds East 659.92 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence South 19 degrees 55 minutes 55 seconds East 335.23 feet to an iron rod at a forked hackberry tree; thence South 12 degrees 28 minutes 09 seconds East 112.97 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Roberts property (Michael Roberts – 1.57 acres as per survey of same date – RB 85, PG 626, ROSCT) South 65 degrees 45 minutes 03 seconds West 375.44 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence South 14 degrees 13 minutes 16 seconds East 193.17 feet to an iron rod in the north margin of Hogans Creek Road; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 07 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds, a radius of 387.60 feet, a tangent length of 26.70 feet, and a chord of South 85 degrees 18 minutes 08 seconds West 53.27 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 53.31 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 06 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds, a radius of 2032.00 feet, a tangent length of 110.18 feet, and a chord of South 86 degrees 08 minutes 20 seconds West 220.03 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 220.14 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 09 degrees 42 minutes 37 seconds, a radius of 1200.10 feet, a tangent length of 101.94 feet, and a chord of South 87 degrees 53 minutes 25 seconds West 203.15 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 203.39 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 25 degrees 51 minutes 48 seconds, a radius of 504.00 feet, a tangent length of 115.72 feet, and a chord of South 79 degrees 48 minutes 50 seconds West 225.58 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 227.51 feet; thence South 66 degrees 52 minutes 56 seconds West 180.90 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 30 degrees 23 minutes 59 seconds, a radius of 358.10 feet, a tangent length of 97.29 feet, and a chord of South 82 degrees 04 minutes 55 seconds West 187.78 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 190.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 39.47 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated December 10, 2010. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Michael Roberts and wife, Jonna Roberts, as follows: a one-half (½) undivided interest by Quitclaim Deed from Bobby Glenn Roberts and wife, Gladys Marie Roberts, subject to life estates retained by both of them, dated December 30, 2010, of record in Record Book 231, Page 122, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and a one-half (½) undivided interest by Quitclaim Deed from Bobby Glenn Roberts and wife, Gladys Marie Roberts, subject to life estates retained by both of them, dated January 4, 2011, of record in Record Book 231, Page 273, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Gladys Marie Roberts died June 9, 2015, and her life estate is extinguished. Bobby Glenn Roberts died August 4, 2021, and his life estate is extinguished. The physical address of this property is 296 Hogans Creek Road, Carthage, TN 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Discover Bank, c/o Michelle S. Maghadom, Zwicker & Associates, P.C., 5409 Maryland Way, Suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Unifund CCR, LLC, P.O. Box 17235, Memphis, TN 38187 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 19, 2023, January 26, 2023, and February 2, 2023. This the 12th day of January, 2023. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 1-19-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ronald Lee Nash Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ronald Lee Nash, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of January, 2023. Signed Gwendolyn Nash, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-02-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE CHELSIE LYNN SHOEMAKE, Plaintiff/Mother, vs. JOHN CHISM SHOEMAKE, Defendants. Case No. 8490 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on October 25, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 22 Judkins Lane, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the premises on 22 Judkins Lane, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The John C. Shoemake and Chelsie L. Shoemake Property, Map 086 Parcel 036.00. BOUNDED on the North by County Road; East by Glenn Overstreet; South by Glenn Overstreet; and West by Glenn Overstreet; containing approximately .41 acres, more or less. Being the same property conveyed to John C. Shoemake and wife, Chelsie L. Shoemake, by Warranty Deed from James H. Shoemake and wife, Diana Shoemake, dated March 8, 2017, of record in Record Book 317, page 173, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 19th day of January, 2023. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030615-735-209 C. TRACEY PARKS ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF/ WIFE 324 West Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-0001 1-26-3t

I, Joe Taylor, have this 1981 Fontaine Trailer with this VIN#1V9D4220XB1008148 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-6411. 02-02-23(2t)

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, February 2nd, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 7th, at 6:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE South Side Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its Board of Commissioners, and intends to select three nominees to certify to the county mayor to fi ll the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualifi ed person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted; you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifi cations. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 253, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 251 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. The name must be in the district’s offi ce no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) February 9, 2023. The sender is responsible for complying with the on-time submission of the name. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.

The Smith County Election Commission will meet February 9, 2023 for the purpose of budgetary planning and approval adopting a list maintenance policy, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE Snow Creek Properties, LLC brought a rezoning request before the Smith County Planning Commission on October 17, 2022. Larry Taylor Wilkerson asked that the Commission recommend rezoning 15 Rigsby Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560 (Map 055 Parcel 035.08) from A1 to RC. The intended RC use would be for a four (4) family dwelling on the property. The Planning Commission has given a recommendation of approval to rezone the above property to the Smith County Commission. A public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm will be held at the Smith County Ag Center big room concerning this issue at the beginning of the Smith County Commission meeting. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Smith County Commission will vote on this proposal during their agenda. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning offi ce at 615-735-3418. Sincerely, Mike Nixon, Land Use Administrator

Notice To Bid Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for Four Wheel Drive Self-Propelled ChipSpreader. Bids should be submitted by February 21, 2023 at 10:00am. Bid specifi cations can be picked up or sent via email by contacting the Smith County Highway Department at 615-683-3326. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – ChipSpreader” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine.